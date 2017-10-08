Moses Lake man missing since Saturday

photo by Grant County Sheriff's Office

MOSES LAKE, Wash --- GCSO is searching for a missing man named Charles “Chuck” Taylor.

Taylor, 61, is 6’2” tall, 280 pounds, brown/gray hair and beard, with brown eyes.

He is possibly wearing a blue sweater said Grant County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Taylor was reportedly last seen around 6 a.m. Saturday when he was walking from his home near Roads 2 and O-Northeast four miles east of Moses Lake.

GCSO officials said he left home without his phone, keys and wallet. They also report that he has no history of memory problems.

Deputies said they searched the area near his home with aircraft, drones and on foot, but did not find him.

If you have any information about Taylor you are encouraged to call the GCSO at 509-762-1160 or email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.

