Moses Lake man accused of slitting son's throat now facing manslaughter charge

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

MOSES LAKE, Wash. --- The Moses Lake man who allegedly slit his 20-year-old son's throat now faces a manslaughter charge.

Jeffery Faircloth, 52, is accused of stabbing his adult son, Dakota Faircloth, in the neck following an argument on Jan. 21. The younger Faircloth died from his injuries.

PREVIOUS: Moses Lake man reportedly stabs son in the neck

Jeffery Faircloth pleaded not guilty on Monday during an arraignment. If found guilty following a jury trial, he faces between 6.5 to 8.5 years in jail.

Faircloth is being held in Grant Co. jail on $250,000 bond.

His next hearing is at the end of his next month, and is scheduled to go to jury trial March 22.

(© 2017 KREM)