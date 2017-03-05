Moses Lake ejected from car, critically injured after crash

Ambulance graphic (Photo: ThinkStock)

MOSES LAKE, Wash. --- A Moses Lake man is in critical condition after an early Sunday morning crash near Moses Lake.

27-year-old Margarito Rivera Villalba was driving north on Road K-Northeast near Road 6-Northeast around 3 a.m. when he apparently fell asleep and ran into a tree.

Rivera Villalba was then ejected from his vehicle and was found in a roadway ditch about 45 feet from his car.

Rivera Villalba was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake and was later flown to Providence-Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. Rivera Villalba was listed in critical condition.

Alcohol contributed to this collision. Rivera Villalba will face a charge of DUI.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office Motor Traffic Unit is investigating.

(© 2017 KREM)