Moses Lake asks residents to ration water

050411-sprinkler-GENERIC.jpg (Photo: KREM)

MOSES LAKE, Wash. -- The City of Moses Lake has implemented water rationing until further notice.

City officials said the water system needs relief and water usage has lowered levels at local reservoirs.

The city is asking residents not to water their lawns or wash their cars. Addresses with odd numbers will be allowed to do those things on odd numbered days. Then, addresses with even numbers will be allowed to water lawns and wash cars on even number days.

City leaders said the water division recommends the water rationing continue until all the wells can keep up with demand.

© 2017 KREM-TV