Moses Lake PD warns of phone scam telling people they have legal issues

MOSES LAKE, Wash. – Moses Lake Police are warning people about scammers telling people they have pending legal issues.

Officials said the recipients of the calls are told they have significant legal issues pending and they have 24 hours to call an out of state number or they will be arrested by “local cops.” When they call the number back they are encouraged to send money or provide bank information to satisfy the charges. They said six people had called them Tuesday to report the scam.

They want to remind people if they have not committed a crime, then you do not have a warrant.



