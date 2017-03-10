Months-long investigation leads to drug bust in Moses Lake

Siren. (Photo: KREM.com)

MOSES LAKE, Wash. – A Moses Lake apartment that was long suspected of being a drug house was busted on Thursday morning by Grant County’s Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team.

INET served a search warrant at an apartment near West Broadway Avenue and South Barbara Avenue with the help of Moses Lake Police. The investigation into the apartment lasted several months and involved multiple undercover drug buys by investigators.

Six grams of methamphetamine, 22 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia, packaging material and $1,500 in cash were located at the apartment.

Police arrested Carlos Martinez Sanchez, 42, and Mary Darlene Spence, 42. Both suspects were booked into the Grant County Jail on counts of suspicion, violation of the uniform controlled substance act, possession with intent to distribute, maintain a dwelling or place for controlled substance and maintaining a drug house within 1,000 feet of a school or bus stop.

Detectives also seized two vehicles and personal property.

