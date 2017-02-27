Man shot, killed in Quincy over the weekend

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

QUINCY, Wash. --- A man was shot and killed on Saturday in Quincy. Quincy Police said they responded to a disturbance involving possible gunshots at about 4:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they found one man who already died from his injuries and another with non-life threatening wounds.

Emergency responders took the injured man to a local hospital for treatment.

Quincy PD said they were searching for a third person involved in the shooting. Officials said the three people involved knew each other, and there was no gang involvement.

Police did not give a more specific location in their release.

