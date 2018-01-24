Man sentenced to more than 48 years after 2015 workplace shooting

The scene of a shooting in Royal City in November 2015. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A judge sentenced a Grant County man to more than 48 years behind bars for a workplace shooting back in 2015.

The Grant County Clerk’s Office confirmed Eduardo Ibarra Valencia pleaded guilty to second degree murder and second degree attempted murder, both with a firearm.

Ibarra Valencia walked into his workplace, Callahan Manufacturing in Royal City, on November 20, 2015 and fatally shot one of his workers and seriously wounded another.

iFiberOne reports Ibarra Valencia suffered from delusions, paranoia and depression at the time of the attack and will undergo mental health treatment as part of his sentence.



