Man killed, car catches fire in crash near Quincy

Crash near Quincy on October 20, 2017 (Photo: KREM)

QUINCY, Wash. -- A 61-year-old man was killed in a crash Friday afternoon just east of Quincy.

Grant County Sheriff officials said Genaro Vazquez Visoso, 32, was driving south on Road K-Northwest at a high speed around 3:00 p.m. and failed to stop at the intersection with Road 9-Northwest. Deputies said Vazquez hit Kelly Norris, 61, who was driving east on Road 9. Both cars came to a rest in a field just southeast of the intersection and Vazquez’s car caught on fire, according to deputies.

Officials said passersby helped Vazquez out of the wreckage and got him to safety. Deputies said Vazquez had critical injuries and was taken by ambulance to Quincy Valley Medical Center. He was later transferred to an out of area hospital for treatment. Norris was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who may have information about the crash and has not already talked to deputies is asked to call 509-762-1160 or email crimetipes@grantcountywa.gov.

© 2017 KREM-TV