Man accused of defecating in hotel hallway arrested for felony warrant

File photo

MOSES LAKE, Wash. – Moses Lake Police responded to a stinky call on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a hotel in the 1100 block of North Straford Road for a report of a guest defecating in the hotel’s hallway. Moses Lake Police watched the incident on surveillance video.

Authorities said they made contact with Eric Mclean, 39, of Ephrata. He was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for contempt of court and booked into the Grant County Jail.

Mclean is also no longer welcome at the hotel, according to police.

