Level 3 sex offender to move to Moses Lake next month

Lucio Lemos (Photo: KREM)

MOSES LAKE, Wash. – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday a sex offender will be moving to Moses Lake.

Lucio Lemos is scheduled to be released from prison on November 28, and will move to the 900 block of West Broadway in Moses Lake.

A Washington State law allows law enforcement to notify residents when a convicted sex offender moves to an area.

Lemos is not currently wanted for any crime, GCSO said in a release. As of November 28, he will have served his sentence.

