Large oil spill closes Broadway in Moses Lake

Police are warning of a large oil spill on Broadway in Moses Lake at the Interstate 90 overpass on Wednesday afternoon.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office initially said the spill was about 500 gallons, but officials at the scene later said it was about 100 gallons.

GCSO asking drivers to avoid the Broadway near the I-90 overpass in Moses Lake due to large oil spill. Heavy traffic in area.

Officials told the Columbia Basin Herald at the scene they are waiting for the Dept. of Ecology to come and test the soil.

They said it would likely happen Thursday morning. Officials there said the oil didn’t go into the nearby lake, but it did get into some of the soil.

“It didn’t go into the lake, it went into a storm drain that goes into a grassy swell right over here next to the freeway,” said an official at the scene. “Worst case, it got into some of this sagebrush …and they’ll have to dig out some of that soil.”

