Grant Co. under Level 1 Evacuation notice after wildfire spreads

KREM-wildfire-generic.jpg (Photo: KREM)

GRANT COUNTY, Wash.—A fire that started after a lightning strike Monday night reached Grant County Wednesday morning.

Officials placed a level one evacuation notice on Trinidad to North-Northwest and Baird Springs Road east from Crescent Bar Road.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office reminded residents Level 1 Evacuations are an alert. That means there is no immediate danger to homes or residents, but the fire could be moving towards people. They said now is the time to get ready. Remember evacuation plans, and gather the things you’ll need if you must evacuate.

The Sutherland Canyon fire started eight miles southeast of Wenatchee.

Updates for evacuations can be found on the Grant County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

© 2017 KREM-TV