Grant Co. traffic stop leads to $1.2 million drug bust

MOSES LAKE, Wash. – Grant County law enforcement said a traffic stop in early October resulted in a $1.2 million drug bust.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Moses Lake Police conducted a traffic stop on October 5 where a suspect was found with nearly eight pounds of methamphetamine and heroin.

GCSO said a subsequent investigation led to an additional seven warrants served, which netted 25 more pounds of methamphetamine, seven pounds of heroin and 40 pounds of processed marijuana. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the combined street value of the confiscated drugs equates to $1.2 million.

“This is huge. In fact, it’s the largest drug seizure in the history of INET,” said Sheriff Tom Jones.

Maria Chavez Diaz, 27, was arrested during the series of investigations. The suspect arrested on October 5 that led to the subsequent investigations, Jose Miranda, is now in federal custody on drug charges.

GCSO said the warrants were served on homes and storage units throughout Grant County. They said nine guns, two of them stolen, were recovered. GCSO said they also confiscated ballistic body armor, a money counter and a metal detector.

“Moses Lake Police Department’s proactive traffic enforcement program that yielded the arrest of Jose Miranda was a significant contributor to the subsequent warrants and seizures. Well done, INET and MLPD. Together a tremendous amount of illegal drugs are out of our community,” said Jones.

