Grant Co. Sheriff's Office searches for at-risk missing person

Juanito Navarro (Photo: KREM)

EPHRATA, Wash. -- The Grant County Sheriff is asking for help locating an at risk missing person.

They said Juanito Navarro, 30, was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Monday at 1120 3rd Ave NE in Ephrata.

Deputies said Navarro has Down Syndrome, is non-verbal and may not react in a positive manner to strangers.

Navarro is Hispanic, 4’10” tall with salt and pepper colored hair. He was last seen wearing green or blue polo shirt.

If you see him you’re asked to call 911.

