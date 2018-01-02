Grant Co. Sheriff's Office K9 officer sporting new protective vest

Photo: Grant Co. Sheriff's Office

GRANT COUNTY, Wash.— The Grant County Sheriff’s Office four-legged officer has a stylish and lifesaving new vest.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office said K9 Edo received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s.

GCSO said the vest was sponsored by Shana Greene of Newcastle, Washington.

The vest was embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve- Loyal Always.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc is a non-profit located in Massachusetts dedicated to providing stab and bullet proof vests to K9 officers.

Reports said the program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, were eligible to participate.



