Grant Co. Sheriff's Office applauds man for 'doing the right thing'

GRANT COUNTY, Wash.—The Grant County Sheriff’s Office applauded a 22-year-old man on their Facebook page for “restoring faith in humanity.”

The post told the story of a deputy’s encounter with a young man finding $200 in cash in a convenient store’s ATM. The deputy said instead of taking the money, the 22-year-old made the decision to call dispatch and report it.

“It would have been so easy for this young man to just pocket it and walk away and nobody would have known the difference. But no, he made the right decision to turn it in. It is so nice to see this kind of integrity these days,” GCSO said in their post.

GCSO officials said they were impressed and thankful for people who do good things.

