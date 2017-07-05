Grant Co. mumps outbreak ends

Idaho school's vaccination records (Photo: KTVB)

GRANT COUNTY, Wash.—The Grant County mumps outbreak has come to an end.

Grant County Health Officer, Dr. Alexander Brzezny, said mumps outbreak has hit a critical milestone. That milestone is 50 days without a newly diagnosed mumps cases.

The Grant County Health District said the last case of mumps in Grant County was May 9.

Health Officials said there is the potential for cases to pop-up around the state, since other counties have reported mumps cases.

Reports said there have been 45 total cases of Mumps in Grant County in 2017.

