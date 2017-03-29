Grant Co. man found guilty for murder of 82-year-old landlord

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. --- A jury found a Grant County man guilty of second degree murder on Wednesday.

Chad Bennett was found guilty in the death of his 82-year-old landlord, Lucille Moore.

Investigators said Bennett entered Moore’s Ephrata home and stabbed her in the neck and chest. A coroner’s report revealed Moore was stabbed 17 times. When Moore was found, a pillow covered her face.

When asked about the murder, Bennett allegedly told investigators that Moore was “wrapped up with drug dealers” and that a family member had killed her.

Previously, a hung jury was declared in Bennett’s first trial in October. At his March trial, he faced two charges: first and second degree murder. He was found not guilty of first degree murder, but guilty of second degree murder.

Lucille Moore, 82, was murdered in 2014.

© 2017 KREM-TV