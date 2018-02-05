Grant Co. investigators seach for missing, possibly injured man

Photo: Grant Co. Sheriff's Office

MOSES LAKE, Wash.—Investigators with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for its help locating a missing man they said they believed was injured after a shooting Sunday.

GCSO officials said they were searching for 29-year-old Matthew Low of Moses Lake after a reported shooting took place at a public fishing access north of Moses Lake on Neppel Road Northeast and Road 10.

Reports from GCSO said deputies were called to the area just after 3:00 p.m. after they received reports that multiple gunshots were exchanges between two moving vehicles.

GSCO authorities said the suspected shooter and driver of the second vehicle was located by deputies.

GCSO reports said 45-year-old Patrick Pearson was taken to a local hospital for a gunshot wound to the arm. He was released from the hospital later that night because at the time investigators said they were able to build that probable cause for Pearson’s arrest in connection to this incident overnight.

GCSO officials said the investigation continues and that anyone with information for detectives should contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160, or email crime tips@grantcountywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.



