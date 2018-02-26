Grant Co. deputy who accidentally shot his wife pleads guilty to reckless endangerment

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputy who accidentally shot his wife at their Moses Lake home last August pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, according to court documents filed Monday.

Jose A. Rivera, 28, was originally charged with two additional assault charges, but those were dropped as part of the plea deal.

PREVIOUS: GCSO deputy facing charges after accidentally shooting wife at their Moses Lake home

A judge sentenced him to 364 days in jail, with 356 suspended. He also will need to do community service.

His wife, Sydney, survived the shooting and was released from the hospital.

