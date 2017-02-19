Brother in custody accused of killing 17-year-old twin in Grant Co.

COULEE CITY, Wash. – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has a juvenile in custody Sunday after they said he stabbed his twin brother.
According to deputies, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, they were called to a home on West Washington Street for a report of a stabbing.
The victim, a 17-year-old male, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Deputies took the victim’s twin brother into custody for investigation of manslaughter and assault-domestic violence.
An autopsy will be scheduled at a later time. Detectives are investigating the scene.
