Grant Co. Coroner identifies two people killed by carbon monoxide poisoning

COULEE CITY, Wash.— The Grant County Coroner’s Office identified the two people killed by suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Coulee City on Monday night.

Officials confirmed Roxy Mae Ergler, 68, and Kenneth W. Gomez, 72 were the two people who died in the incident.

The two were found dead inside their home on the 500 block of West Walnut Street in Coulee City.

Grant County officials said deaths in Grant County due to carbon monoxide poisoning have happened in the past, including an incident on November 26, 2007 in Royal City.

In that incident three children died and two more were hospitalized after being overcome by carbon monoxide from a generator which was running inside their home. The generator was powering electric heaters during a power outage, according to GCSO authorities.



