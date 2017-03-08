Grant Co. AT&T customers experience 911 outage

An AT&T cellphone store is seen in Springfield, Virginia, October 23, 2014. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – People with AT&T cell service experienced a 911 outage in Grant County.

Grant County officials alerted the media about the issue at 7:30 p.m. and around the same time AT&T tweeted that the issue had been resolved.

Issue has been resolved that affected some calls to 911 from wireless customers. We apologize to those who were affected. — AT&T (@ATT) March 9, 2017

Officials in Grant County urged people to use a phone from a different company or call non-emergency phone numbers 509-762-1160 or 888-431-9911.

AT&T outages were reported all over the country including Florida, Tennessee, Washington D.C. and Texas. As of Wednesday, AT&T had not given a reason for the outage.

