Grant Co. AT&T customers experience 911 outage

Staff , KREM 7:50 PM. PST March 08, 2017

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – People with AT&T cell service experienced a 911 outage in Grant County.

Grant County officials alerted the media about the issue at 7:30 p.m. and around the same time AT&T tweeted that the issue had been resolved.

Officials in Grant County urged people to use a phone from a different company or call non-emergency phone numbers 509-762-1160 or 888-431-9911.

AT&T outages were reported all over the country including Florida, Tennessee, Washington D.C. and Texas. As of Wednesday, AT&T had not given a reason for the outage. 

