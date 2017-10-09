GCSO investigating after woman injured in shooting

MOSES LAKE, Wash. – Authorities in Grant County are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting Sunday night.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office officials said 911 operators received several calls around 11:00 p.m. for gunshots being fired from a white SUV while it was possibly chasing another car in the Larson Housing area.

GCSO said a female victim then called saying she was shot.

The victim told deputies she was driving the car being chased by the white SUV.

The victim suffered a grazing injury to her scalp. She was treated by medics and released.

GCSO deputies and Moses Lake police are looking into reports that the shooting may have begun within the city.

© 2017 KREM-TV