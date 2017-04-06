GCSO gets new K-9 named Edo

K-9 Edo will join the Grant County Sheriff's Office after graduating from training. (Photo: GCSO)

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. --- The Grant County Sheriff’s Office got a new K-9 officer.

The two-year-old Belgian Malinois is from the Netherlands.

GCSO said K-9 Edo, pronounced “EE-doe,” will be attending 10 week basic K-9 school with his partner, deputy Tyson Voss in Spokane starting April 17.

Edo beat out 35 other dogs during a three day selection process by Voss and his instructor, former Spokane County Deputy Bob Bond. They got Edo from a kennel in Indiana that specializes in “strong and social police and military dogs,” according to GCSO.

When he graduates, K-9 Edo will join two other K-9s, Grizzly and Chicka, working for GCSO.

Officials said funding for the county’s K-9s is almost entirely from donations.

