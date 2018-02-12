GCSO deputy facing charges after accidentally shooting wife at their Moses Lake home

MOSES LAKE, Wash. – A Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputy who accidentally shot his wife at their Moses Lake home is now facing charges following the incident.

According to court documents, Jose A. Rivera, 28, faces two assault charges and a reckless endangerment charge after the shooting on August 9.

Both Rivera and his wife said the shooting had been accidental. Rivera was the one to call 911 immediately following the shooting, according to court documents.

His wife, Sydney, survived the shooting and was released from the hospital.

Court documents showed both Rivera and his wife said they had gone to dinner and were not fighting at the time of the shooting. Rivera apologized repeatedly and was very distressed after the shooting, according to court documents.

“I was being an idiot,” he said. “I was placing my gun and I shot it.”

PREVIOUS: Grant County Sheriff deputy accidentally shot wife at their Moses Lake home

Officers with Moses Lake PD said he was concerned about her health after the shooting, blamed himself and was visibly upset.

According to probably cause documents filed with the Grant County Superior Court, Rivera recently purchased the gun he shot his wife with and on the day of the shooting had opened a package delivered to their home with his new holster for it.

“He figured since he was holding it [the gun] he would dry-fire it,” court documents said. “He took out the magazine and was messing around with the laser and then pulled the trigger.”

Both Rivera and his wife said he had only gotten about four hours of sleep the night before, according to documents.

Jose Rivera has worked for the GCSO since January 2016 as a patrol deputy. Before that he was an officer with the Royal City Police Department. Rivera is a member of the US Marshal's Violent Offender Task Force as well as the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team.

At last check, Rivera was on paid administrative leave, however no one from GCSO was available to comment Monday.



© 2018 KREM-TV