GCSO campaign seizes more than 41,000 lbs of marijuana, 50 guns and hazardous chemicals

Photo from Grant Count Sheriff's Office (Photo: KREM)

EPHRATA, Wash. — Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports an organized, multi-agency response between Grant, Franklin and Adams counties has resulted in the seizing of more than 41,000 pounds of illegal marijuana, 56 illegal firearms and many hazardous chemicals.

GCSO reports the seize comes from a series of warrants and arrests spanning from August through the end of September.

The statistics across 36 GCSO reports show it was a total of 270 marijuana plants equaling 330 grams in packaged form.

Investigators also uncovered $55,000 in cash, numerous cars and heavy machinery.

“This highly-coordinated operation didn’t just dismantle illegal marijuana operations, it also removed the associated pervasive criminal element growing, guarding, and processing these large and unregulated grows,” Sheriff Tom Jones said in the release.

The investigation uncovered a tactic where illegal growers, posing as legal growers, with real-looking documentation, were leasing land space form unsuspecting land owners.

