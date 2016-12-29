GCSO arrests two in string of Quincy burglaries

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. --- The Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects after deputies recovered a significant amount of stolen property.

Daniel Amaya and Amanda Alcala were arrested and charged with multiple counts of possession of stolen property.

Some of the stolen items were identified by one of the victims of residential burglary in Quincy.

Police also found a motorcycle, which was reported stolen in another burglary and items reportedly stolen from a construction site.

