Fire closes Chico's Pizza Parlor in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. – An oven fire at Chico’s Pizza Parlor Saturday night caused the restaurant to close down for the foreseeable future, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

According to the Facebook post, the restaurant manager was able to get everyone out of the building to safety. The post also said that the restaurant’s hoods and fire extinguishers were recently checked.

The damage from the fire will likely keep Chico’s Pizza Parlor closed for the foreseeable future, according to the Facebook post, but the restaurant will reopen as soon as repairs are made.



© 2018 KREM-TV