Ephrata teen makes a difference one merit badge at a time

EPHRATA, Wash. – An Ephrata High School senior is making a difference in his community one merit badge at a time. Well, 142 merit badges to be exact.

Christian Pugh, 18, is a well-decorated scout. Pugh is an Eagle Scout and has earned 17 Eagle Palms. He has also received the Varsity Denali award, Venturing Silver award, Venturing Summit award, Order of the Arrow, a National Medal for Outdoor Achievement, and several other awards.

Christian Pugh has earned 142 merit badges. (Photo: Troy Pugh, Custom)

In 2016, Pugh was recognized by Congress with the Congressional Award Gold Medal. He was presented the award in Washington D.C.

During his years as a scout, Pugh has completed 829 hours of community service, 166 camping nights, 234 backpacking miles, 127 hiking miles and 200 cycling miles.

Pugh also maintains a 3.948 GPA, is a member of the National Honor Society and is a four-year varsity tennis letterman.

“I’m certainly very proud. My son has been a great example to the other scouts in our unit,” said Pugh’s father, Troy. “He’s done a lot of work. Some of that work goes towards recognition and rewards, but the majority of it goes to helping other kids out and being a participant in the program.”

Way to go, Christian!

