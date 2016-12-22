Detectives investigate homicide near George

Homicide investigation along Old Vantage Highway (Photo: KREM)

GEORGE, Wash. -- Grant County deputies said Thursday afternoon they are investigating a homicide near George.

Detectives are on scene along Old Vantage Highway west of George. Officials said a person found a body in the area around 12:45 p.m. The area is popular with outdoorsman and rock climbers. Authorities said the body was readily visible from the roadway at a Fish and Wildlife pull-off area and had clear signs of homicidal violence.

Detectives will remain on scene collecting evidence. Once they are done, the coroner will take custody of the body to identify the remain and notify next of kin.

