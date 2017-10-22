Deputies find man shot on sidewalk in Moses Lake

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

MOSES LAKE, Wash. – A man was injured in a shooting in Moses Lake Saturday night.

Grant County Sheriff’s officials said deputies got numerous calls about shots being fired around 10:40 p.m. in the Larson Housing area. Deputies arrived on scene and found a man who had been shot on the sidewalk on Arnold Drive near East Craig Street.

Authorities said the man has been hospitalized and is not cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 509-762-1160 or email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.

© 2017 KREM-TV