Coulee City teen accused of killing his twin appears in court

Shawn Wachter, 17, faces manslaughter and domestic violence charges in the death of hiw twin brother, Shane. (Photo: KREM)

COULEE CITY, Wash. – The 17-year-old accused of stabbing and killing his twin brother in Coulee City appeared in a Grant County Superior Court on Tuesday.

Shawn Wachter faces charges of manslaughter and assault – domestic violence following the death of his brother, Shane Wachter. Court officials said Shawn will be charged as an adult.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, deputies were called to a home near West Washington Street for a report of a stabbing.

Investigators said there were three to five people in the home at the time of the stabbing. Shane Wachter, the victim, was taken the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Court documents said the two got in to a fight early Sunday morning at their family home. The brothers had adjoining bedrooms that shared a sliding door between the two. Shawn told investigators that he was woken up by his brother Shane who was trying to get in to bed after a night of drinking. According to court documents, Shawn told Shane that he was being loud, and the two then started to throw punches.

The fight then spilled into the family kitchen where Shawn told detectives he grabbed a kitchen knife to keep his brother away. At one point, he allegedly hit him with the back end of the knife handle. After that, he said that his brother still came towards him, and charged into the knife.

Shawn told authorities, "Shane kept walking into it or something and that he didn't purposely push the knife into him." Shane was then rushed to a hospital where he later died. The Wachter family said that Shane's death was an accident and asked for prayers for both boys.

Shawn Wachter's bail was set at $50,000. If he makes bond, he cannot go within 100 feet of his home, which is also the crime scene.

