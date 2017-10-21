City of Soap Lake advises all water customers to boil drinking water

. (Photo: Getty Images/Fuse)

SOAP LAKE, Wash. – The City of Soap Lake advised all water customers to boil their drinking water. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday the advisory will remain in effect until further notice. Officials said the measure is precautionary because of a broken water main in the city.

The boil advisory included several precautionary steps for customers including instructions to use purchased water bottles or boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, dishwashing, preparing food, and making ice. Water should come to a rolling boil for one minute, then cool to an appropriate temperature before using.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the advisory will remain in effect until the City of Soap Lake and health authorities are confident the water is safe for use. When satisfactory results are reported customers will be notified that the advisory has been lifted.

For more information, call the city of Soap Lake at (509) 246-1211.

