ROYAL CITY, Wash. – The outage was restored around 7:27 a.m. Wednesday.
PREVIOUS:
Residents with Century Link phone service in the Royal City area are experiencing a 911 phone outage.
It is unknown how many people are affected at this time.
Residents are asked to use a cell phone or phones from a different phone company to call 911 if needed.
Century Link is aware of the situation and are investigating the problem.
