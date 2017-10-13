Body of man missing since Saturday found near his house

photo by Grant County Sheriff's Office

MOSES LAKE, Wash --- The body of a man missing from Moses Lake was found on Thursday afternoon, according to Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Charles “Chuck Taylor, 61, had not been seen since Saturday. His body was found about 300 yards southwest of his home, GCSO said.

Officials said a farm worker saw the body in an adjacent field at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

GSCO said detectives did not find any signs of foul play, according to a release. Previously, officials said they searched the area near his home with aircraft, drones and on foot but had not located him.

