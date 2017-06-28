Air advisory, burn ban issued in Grant Co. due to wildfires

Sutherland Canyon Fire (Photo: KREM)

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. -- An air quality advisory and a temporary burn ban has been issued for Grant County Wednesday afternoon.

The Grant County Health District issued the advisory as a result of wildfires effecting in the county. Health officials said poor air quality and wildfire smoke can impact people with asthma and other lung diseases, as well as children and older adults.

The Grant County Board of Commissioners also issued a temporary burn ban. Officials said the ban prohibits outdoor burning until further notice. They said it will be lifted once conditions improve.

Officials are anticipating new wildfires to ignite due to the hot, dry, arid conditions and heavy load of dry grass and sage brush throughout the county.

County leaders ask citizens to do the following:

• No burning of yard wastes, (tree, shrub and grass clippings), garbage, ditch banks, building materials and etc.

• Agricultural burning allowed when properly permitted by Ecology.

• Recreational Fires in approved devices at public campgrounds when allowed by the campground authority. Recreational fires in private pits or residences when surrounded by 25 feet of non-combustible material and a charged water line is present and attended at all times.

• Fires for cooking purposes must be permitted prior to the event.

• Open flames associated with gas barbeques or charcoal start-up are allowed in a safe and sane manner. These devices to be used in an area away from combustible materials including vegetation and must be attended at all times.

© 2017 KREM-TV