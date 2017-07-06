A 31-year-old man is missing after his car was found in a lake

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

GRANT COUNTY, Wash --- A 31-year-old man is missing after his car was found in Moses Lake.

Lionel Pando is five foot eleven inches and 210 pounds, he has brown hair and eyes and is Hispanic. Pando was reported missing by a family member Thursday morning. The car he was last known to be driving was found in the water of Moses Lake near the McConihe Flats area Thursday morning, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

His car has been removed from the lake but he has not been located.

The search for Pando has been suspended for Thursday evening and will resume Friday morning.

Call 509-762-1160 if you have any information about Pando or his whereabouts.

