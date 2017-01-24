5 arrested in shooting death of Grant Co. woman

Detectives investigate homicide near George

GEORGE, Wash. --- Deputies arrested five people in connection with a Grant County shooting death that happened in December.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office said three people, Gustavo Tapia Rodriguez, 39; Ambrosio Mendez Villanueva, 25; and Julio Mendez Villanueva, 25, were charged with first degree murder and first degree kidnapping. GCSO said Rodriguez was the alleged shooter as well.

Fernando Marcos Gutierrez, 33, been charged with being a material witness along with immigration charges, and Salvador Espinoza Gomez, 24, was charged with being a material witness, and possession of a firearm, drug charges, as well as immigration charges.

Witnesses told GCSO that the victim, Jill Marie Sundberg, 31, was in an argument with the alleged shooter, Rodriguez, at the Shady Tree RV Park on Dec. 22, 2016. After the argument, they said, she was taken against her will to the location where her body was later discovered.

Sundberg’s body was found along the Old Vantage Highway. GCSO said she was shot 13 times.

