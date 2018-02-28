KREM
14-year-old arrested for having gun near Moses Lake High School

Staff , KREM 6:34 PM. PST February 28, 2018

MOSES LAKE, Wash. – A student was arrested Wednesday afternoon for having a handgun near Moses Lake High School. 

Moses Lake Police were notified around 2:30 p.m. that a student was seen off campus with a gun. The report was made by a parent of a student who saw the student with a gun. 

Officials said they contacted the 14-year-old suspect about a block west of the high school and officers found a handgun on the student. 

The 14-year-old was booked into Grant County Juvenile for second degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Officers are still trying to figure out where the gun came from. 
 

