14-year-old arrested for having gun near Moses Lake High School

MOSES LAKE, Wash. – A student was arrested Wednesday afternoon for having a handgun near Moses Lake High School.

Moses Lake Police were notified around 2:30 p.m. that a student was seen off campus with a gun. The report was made by a parent of a student who saw the student with a gun.

Officials said they contacted the 14-year-old suspect about a block west of the high school and officers found a handgun on the student.

The 14-year-old was booked into Grant County Juvenile for second degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Officers are still trying to figure out where the gun came from.



