1 killed, 2 injured in Moses Lake crash

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

MOSES LAKE, Wash. – A 75-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon just east of Moses Lake.

Grant County Sheriff’s officials said Ken Hash was driving north on Road Q-Northeast around 3:30 p.m. when he failed to stop at the intersection with Road 3-Northeast. Authorities said Hash’s car was hit by a pickup driven by Charles Finch, 60. Hash was killed on impact.

Finch was transported to a Samaritan Healthcare and is in serious condition. His passenger, Mary Grace Finch, 34, was transported to Samaritan Healthcare and was transferred to Sacred Heart. She is listed in serious condition.

Officials said alcohol and drugs are not a factor in the crash but none of the occupants were wearing a seatbelt. They believe driver inattention is the proximate cause of the crash.

(© 2017 KREM)