1 killed, 1 injured in Electric City rollover crash

Erin Robinson , KREM 8:49 AM. PDT March 16, 2017

ELECTRIC CITY, Wash. – A 23-year-old Electric City man was killed and another man injured in rollover crash one mile south of Electric City early Wednesday morning.

Brandon Buche was driving a 2006 Jeep Wrangler on Bay Area Drive near Coulee View Road around 2:00 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The car left the roadway, tripped on a gravel ditch and rolled one and a quarter times.

Buche was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car. He was taken to Grand Coulee Ambulance to Coulee Medical Center where he died.

Passenger Brandon Boutain, 23, of Almira, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Boutain was taken to Coulee Medical Center where he was treated and released.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office confirmed alcohol did play a factor in the collision.  

