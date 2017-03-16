1 killed, 1 injured in Electric City rollover crash

Airbag exploded at a car accident,Car Crash air bag,Airbag work with illuminated (Photo: saravuth-photohut, Custom)

ELECTRIC CITY, Wash. – A 23-year-old Electric City man was killed and another man injured in rollover crash one mile south of Electric City early Wednesday morning.

Brandon Buche was driving a 2006 Jeep Wrangler on Bay Area Drive near Coulee View Road around 2:00 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The car left the roadway, tripped on a gravel ditch and rolled one and a quarter times.

Buche was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car. He was taken to Grand Coulee Ambulance to Coulee Medical Center where he died.

Passenger Brandon Boutain, 23, of Almira, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Boutain was taken to Coulee Medical Center where he was treated and released.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office confirmed alcohol did play a factor in the collision.

