Grangeville residents could see ‘cloudy' water after house fire

Grangeville, Idaho house fire on March 8, 2017. (Photo: Idaho County Free Press/David Rauzi, editor)

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho --- Residents in Grangeville could see "cloudy water" as a result of firefighters putting out a house fire on South C. St.

No one was hurt in the fire, reported the Idaho County Free Press, and pets at the home were rescued without injury.

City of Grangeville officials said when firefighters opened the hydrant, the sediment in the lines is stirred. They said residents should run a faucet until the water clears.

Grangeville, Idaho house fire on March 8, 2017. (Photo: Idaho County Free Press/David Rauzi, editor)

© 2017 KREM-TV