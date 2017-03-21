Gov. Otter signs disaster declarations for N. Idaho counties

Flooding at Lake Coeur d'Alene (Photo: KREM)

Governor Butch Otter signed state disaster declarations for seven Idaho counties dealing with flooding-related issues on Tuesday.

Residents in Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Clearwater, Kootenai, Latah and Shoshone counties have all had to deal with flooding, landslides, and avalanches as the snow melts and more rain continues to fall.

“Water levels along the Coeur d’ Alene River, the St. Joe River, and numerous other bodies of water within each of the counties in the state declaration, have risen dramatically, causing widespread flooding, mudslides, water over roads, damaged levees and flooding of homes and basements,” state officials wrote in a release. “Two homes have received significant damage due to mudslides.”

KREM 2 spoke with one of the families who lost their home, in Bonner County.

"As a parent, the only thing you're thinking of is 'are my kids okay,'" Cara McClinton said on Monday. "I heard my girls from my house screaming, asking if I'm alive and okay and safe. I couldn't move, so I was telling them it was okay and trying not to freak them out."

A small landslide wiped out a different home on Telache Beach on Lake Pend Oreille southeast of Sagle as well.

The governor’s release also mentioned mudslides shutting down roads, including in places like Clearwater County, where a mudslide on Harmony Heights Look Road is beyond repair. Highway 5 in Benewah was also almost entirely destroyed when the ground gave way beneath it, cracking the pavement and sinking several feet.

Rain is expected to stick around Tuesday into Wednesday in most of the Inland Northwest, but flooding is hopefully expected to subside.

In Eastern Washington, several counties had declared a state of emergency on Monday.

The proclamation covers 20 Eastern Washington counties, including Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Whitman, Walla Walla and Yakima Counties.

