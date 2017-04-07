Gov. Otter nixes bills on civil forfeiture, invasive species

Idaho Governor Butch Otter (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho's governor has vetoed a bill that would have drastically limited when police can take a citizen's property.



Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter says he's not aware of any allegations that Idaho's law enforcement officers are inappropriately seizing citizen property. The Republican governor vetoed the bill Thursday along with three other proposals that would have amended laws surrounding invasive species and cosmetology.



Under HB 202, police would have been banned from seizing cash or property simply because it was in close proximity to an illegal substance. The bill would have also created reporting requirements for law enforcement agencies when seizing forfeited property.



The proposal had wide support from both Democratic and Republican supporters.



In total, Otter has vetoed seven bills this year.

