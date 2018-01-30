Post Falls family: Random act of kindness restores faith in humanity

SPOAKNE, Wash.—A random act of kindness at a Post Falls restaurant helped make a family’s last weekend together one to remember before one parent left for basic training.

Chelsea Koontz said she was at Dueling Irons Restaurant with her family when a stranger’s kindness took her for surprise.

Koontz said her family was prepared to pay for their meal when the waitress brought them a note.

"Hi, just a random act of kindness. All I ask is that you teach your children about it. Makes the world a better place,” said the note.

Koontz said nothing like that has ever happened to her before.

"It just kind of restores your faith in humanity, it gives you something to look forward to like if you could buy the coffee for the person behind you or breakfast for someone at a table next to you,” said Koontz.

Koontz said her and her daughters also had breakfast there again Monday and their bill was on the house.



