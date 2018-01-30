Gonzaga Prep inducts local astronaut to Hall of Fame

SPOKANE, Wash.—A local woman was added to the Gonzaga Prep Hall of Fame after her dreams of becoming an astronaut for NASA.

The school where Anne McClain said her dreams of becoming an astronaut began honored her Monday night.

McClain was one of five people inducted into the Hall of Fame.

McClain left a taped message for the people of Spokane.

“I look forward to returning home after lower earth orbit on the international space station. Although I can't come home in person for a little while, know that when you look up I'll be flying over you, over the course of six months, over 2,000 times. So, look up in the night sky, thank you again,” said McClain.

McClain will be blasting off to the International Space Station November 15.



