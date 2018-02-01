Gonzaga play brings soldiers' homecoming stories to the stage

SPOKANE, Wash.— Gonzaga students took on an original play that explored the lives of soldiers returning to the Inland Northwest and Gonzaga itself.

“Coming Home: A Soldier’s Project” was a story about transitions, from where soldiers were located to where they are now and the transition between service to civilian.

The material for the play was taken from interviews done by Gonzaga’s Oral History of Homecoming Project. Those interviews come to life on stage when student actors deliver their lines.

Director Charles Pepiton said that this form of theater raises the stakes.

“We’re honoring real people’s words,” said Pepiton.

“Coming Home: A Soldiers’ Project” will be performed in Gonzaga’s Magnuson Theatre located at 502 East Boone Avenue, Spokane, WA on:

Friday-Saturday, February 2-3 at 7:30pm

Sunday, February 4 at 2:00pm

Thursday-Saturday, February 8-10 at 7:30pm

Sunday, February 11 at 2:00pm



