Photo: William Mancebo / Stringer (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – After the Gonzaga University men's basketball team won the West Coast Conference title this weekend, the Bulldogs dropped one spot to No. 7 on the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday.

The Bulldogs trumped the BYU Cougars 79-65 on Saturday night.

The team has won at least a share of 18 of the past 19 regular-season conference championships, including each of the past six seasons, according to the Associated Press.

According to the AP, the top 25 teams are determined by a points system. A team receives 25 points for a first-place vote, 24 points for a second-place vote and so on.



© 2018 KREM-TV