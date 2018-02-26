SPOKANE, Wash. – After the Gonzaga University men's basketball team won the West Coast Conference title this weekend, the Bulldogs dropped one spot to No. 7 on the Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday.
The Bulldogs trumped the BYU Cougars 79-65 on Saturday night.
The team has won at least a share of 18 of the past 19 regular-season conference championships, including each of the past six seasons, according to the Associated Press.
According to the AP, the top 25 teams are determined by a points system. A team receives 25 points for a first-place vote, 24 points for a second-place vote and so on.
